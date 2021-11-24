Yorkton Terriers' player starts clothing line to support mental health charities

YORKTON -

Kishuan Gervais is not your average 20-year-old.

He is a proud member of Keeseekoose First Nation, a hockey player with the Yorkton Terriers and a mental health advocate who started his own clothing line.

"It is called Teddywear,” Gervais said. “I started it early 2019-2020.”

The former Portland Winterhawk says it was not hard to come up with the name.

“When I was a kid I used to sleep with a teddy bear and I felt comfortable and safe and that’s the same image I want my clothing line to have,” Gervais said.

The captain of the Terriers says the purpose behind the brand is to advocate for mental health.

“At the time and even still today I go through mental health battles. I try to help out as many people as I can,” Gervais said.

Five per cent of every item purchased will go towards mental health charities.

Gervais has become a leader in the community, something that head coach Mat Hehr is not surprised about.

“Even in between periods he will sit and talk with kids around the rink and is the first one to lend a helping hand,” Hehr said.

Since being diagnosed with ADHD and anxiety last year, Gervais has vowed to help others in similar situations.

“I try to help out as best I can because I don’t like seeing people going through the same thing I have,” Gervais said. “A lot of the guys know that if you don’t feel comfortable talking to your billets or even the coaches that you’re open to talking to me or any other veterans.”

Gervais said he is hoping he can continue to spread awareness about mental health and encourages people to keep the conversation going.

“I honestly want to reach out to as many people as I can knowing that you’re not alone in the fight with mental health,” Gervais said.

When asked what it's like seeing his design in a clothing store, Gervais said it was a dream come true.