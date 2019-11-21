REGINA -- A 14 year-old boy is facing charges related to coffee-throwing incidents that caught attention on social media earlier this year.

One of the incidents in question was shared in a Facebook video that appeared to show the suspect throwing coffee in the face of an unsuspecting victim.

According to the Regina Police Service at around 9:05 p.m. on July 30 a man was approached in the parking lot near the Prince of Wales Drive Walmart when a group of boys asked him for the time. One of the boys then threw the liquid inside the coffee cup in the victims face. Another incident followed where coffee was thrown into the face of another man who was sitting outside the store.

A recording of the second incident was recorded and posted to Facebook.

Police were able to locate and charge a 14 year-old boy from Wadena with two counts of assault with a weapon.

The accused will make his first appearance in Provincial Youth Court on Dec. 5.