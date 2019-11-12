REGINA -- A 17-year-old youth has been charged with stabbing a 31-year-old man on Tuesday.

Regina police were called to an assault around 1:30 p.m. The caller indicated that a passenger in his vehicle has been stabbed, and that the suspect was in another vehicle behind them.

RPS officers were able to locate the victim, and transport him to hospital for treatment. His injuries were described as non-life threatening.

Police located the suspects vehicle in the Dieppe area and saw the suspect exit the vehicle.

A youth, 17, was arrested and charged with assault with weapon, possession of a weapon, mischief under $5,000 and fail to comply with undertaking.

He will appear in youth court on Wednesday morning.