

CTV Yorkton





The Yorkton Terriers have fired their head coach and general manager, Casey O’Brien.

O’Brien joined the Terriers as an assistant coach in 2011 and took over as GM and head coach in September of 2016.

O’Brien won the SJHL Dwight MacMillian Assistant Coach of the Year for the 2015/2016 season.

Assistant coach Mat Hehr will step into the position on an interim basis.