

CTV Regina





Two men are facing charges after a driver was injured when he was dragged during a daylight carjacking in north Regina.

Police say the victim had parked behind his home and got out to unlock a parking gate, when another man jumped into the vehicle and drove away.

The victim grabbed onto the vehicle and was dragged a short distance. EMS attended to the injured man.

The incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Athol Street.

Later in the day, around 10:30 p.m., officers spotted the stolen vehicle and arrested the two men inside during a traffic stop. A loaded firearm was found inside the vehicle, police said.

Troy Dennis Desjarlais, 24, and Ryan Neil Matechuck, 32 – both from Regina – are each charged with theft of a motor vehicle and various firearm-related offences.

Both men made their first court appearance Thursday morning.