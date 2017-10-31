

CTV Regina





Police say an injured man found lying beside a northwest Regina street Tuesday appears to have been the victim of an assault.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m., officers were called to the 4800 block of Sherwood Drive after a motorist was flagged down by a person standing near the injured man.

EMS transported the man to hospital. There’s no word on the extent of his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation and officers at the scene are gathering evidence to try to determine what happened to the injured man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.