

CTV Regina





A man has died after the ATV he was driving collided with a crop sprayer in east-central Saskatchewan.

Police and emergency crews responded to the collision on a gravel road about six kilometres south of the town of Sturgis on Sunday evening.

RCMP say the driver of the ATV – a 59-year-old man from Preeceville, Sask. – was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released. The occupant of the sprayer was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Sturgis is located about 90 kilometres north of Yorkton.