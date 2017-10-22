One person is dead after an RCMP involved shooting in North Battleford on Saturday night.

A call came in at 8:55 p.m. from a man reporting that he was being chased by vehicle, and occupants of that vehicle were shooting at him.

Police located the vehicle and started a brief pursuit, which ended shortly afterwards as the suspects’ vehicle rammed into a police vehicle and became immobilized near the intersection of 15th Ave. and 105th St. in North Battleford.

RCMP said in a news release that after the pursuit, one of its members shot the suspect.

The suspect was immediately provided with medical aid and transported to hospital by ambulance, but was pronounced dead en-route to the hospital at 9:40 p.m.

The suspect has now been identified as Brydon Bryce Whitstone, 22, of Onion Lake, Saskatchewan. A woman who was also in the vehicle also sustained minor injuries. She was taken to hospital for treatment, and released back into police custody.

One police officer also suffered minor injuries in the pursuit. They were taken to hospital, treated and released.

The Regina Police Service will be conducting this investigation, and an independent, external investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Whitstone by the Saskatchewan RCMP.

RCMP has also requested the Ministry of Justice appoint an independent observer.

Traffic remains restricted in the area; the scene has been secured and the police say there is no risk to public safety.

The initial complaint of a male being chased and shot at is still under investigation by the RCMP.