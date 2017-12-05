

CTV Regina





Maidstone RCMP were on the scene of multiple collisions in the Maidstone and Lloydminster area Tuesday night.

According to RCMP, Highways 16, 21 and 303 have icy conditions, and several vehicles were in the ditch around the town of Marshall.

RCMP also responded to a single vehicle collision involving a semi and a tanker trailer on Highway 21, one kilometre north of the Highway 303 junction.

The highway was blocked for several hours. but has re-opened.

Officials ask motorists to drive cautiously, as icy conditions exist.