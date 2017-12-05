

CTV Regina





Maidstone RCMP are currently on the scene of multiple collisions in the Maidstone and Lloydminster area.

According to RCMP, Highways 16, 21 and 303 have icy conditions, and several vehicles are in the ditch around the town of Marshall.

RCMP are also responding to a single vehicle collision involving a semi and a tanker trailer on Highway 21, one kilometre north of the Highway 303 junction.

At this time, the highway is blocked and officials don’t know when the road will be reopened. Currently, there is no detour in place.

Officials ask motorists to avoid travel if possible at this time, as highway conditions may worsen through the night.