The Regina Pats are celebrating their 100th season with Homecoming Weekend events in February, featuring two outdoor hockey games at Mosaic Stadium.

The events are planned for the Family Day weekend Feb. 16 to 19. Saturday night will see up to 50 former NHL greats, including 14 Hall of Famers, lace up their skates in the All-Star Celebrity Classic. On Sunday, the Pats will take on the Moose Jaw Warriors in the Outdoor Classic.

The Pats have engaged BaAM Productions, producers of all four NHL Heritage Classics, for the events.

“We’ve worked very hard to put together a birthday celebration that will never be forgotten,” Shaun Semple, president and CEO of the Brandt Group of Companies and co-owner of Queen City Sports & Entertainment Group, said in a news release Friday.

“The Pats’ Centennial Salute Homecoming Weekend is absolutely unique in its scale and will kick off the 100-day countdown to the 2018 Mastercard Memorial Cup with a bang!”

Ticket information will be available in the coming weeks, and at that time, details will be released on how season tickets apply to the weekend of events, said Pats president Todd Lumbard.

“We are developing a plan to ensure our valued Season Ticket holder receives priority consideration for this historic weekend of celebration,” he said.

The weekend will also feature the launch of the Pats’ own charitable foundation at the gala Regina Pats Foundation Honours – a star-studded fundraiser that will give participants a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rub shoulders with 50 of their NHL hockey heroes.

“The All-Star Celebrity Classic and Pats outdoor game will not only provide an opportunity for hockey fans to celebrate the 100 year history of the Pats, but will bring together many of the greatest players to ever play in the WHL,” said WHL commissioner Ron Robison.

“The Pats’ Centennial Salute Homecoming Weekend is a fitting way to celebrate the Pats 100th season and the incredible history of this storied franchise.”

Regina’s annual Waskimo Festival will also be part of the Homecoming Weekend, with a winter wonderland of activities at Mosaic Stadium and a full range of events on Wascana Lake.