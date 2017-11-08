Regina police announce changes aimed at improving response to domestic conflict
(File photo)
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, November 8, 2017 11:10AM CST
Regina police have announced changes that aim to improve response to domestic conflict.
Police say even the term “domestic conflict” is a change since it refers to more than physical or visible forms of violence in relationships.
Different types of violence and abuse include physical, emotional, threats of harm, sexual, spiritual or cultural, stalking, financial, or neglect.
Cases of domestic conflict have increased since 2014, and Regina police now respond to about 1,000 more calls involving domestic conflict annually compared to five years ago.
In 2012, police in the city responded to about 14 such incidents a day. Between 2015 and the first quarter of 2017, the rate increased to about 17 incidents a day.
After research and consultation with the community and other stakeholders, including groups that help victims of domestic conflict, the Regina Police Service has made the following changes:
- An updated domestic conflict policy
- Annual domestic conflict training (from January to May 2018) for front line uniformed members, and communication centre staff. (Interim, roll-call training of frontline staff took place in October to bridge the months from now until January, 2018.)
- Recognition that the Truth and Reconciliation Commission calls to action encourage improvement in the areas of cultural competency training and anti-racism training. Police say such training occurs now, but it can be enhanced
- The TRC calls to action also identify the need for Aboriginal-specific victim-support programs with appropriate evaluation mechanisms. The Regina Police Service has two Aboriginal resource officers in its victim service unit
- Improved supervisory oversight and enhanced officer coaching and mentoring
- More accommodating environments for victims to report domestic conflict
- Connecting victims with community-based supports sooner;
- Creation of new web-based resources
- Internal communications from the chief, executive and senior management to all Regina Police Service employees about the changes in policy, training and resources available