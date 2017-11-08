

CTV Regina





Regina police have announced changes that aim to improve response to domestic conflict.

Police say even the term “domestic conflict” is a change since it refers to more than physical or visible forms of violence in relationships.

Different types of violence and abuse include physical, emotional, threats of harm, sexual, spiritual or cultural, stalking, financial, or neglect.

Cases of domestic conflict have increased since 2014, and Regina police now respond to about 1,000 more calls involving domestic conflict annually compared to five years ago.

In 2012, police in the city responded to about 14 such incidents a day. Between 2015 and the first quarter of 2017, the rate increased to about 17 incidents a day.

After research and consultation with the community and other stakeholders, including groups that help victims of domestic conflict, the Regina Police Service has made the following changes: