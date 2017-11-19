

CTV Regina





Rider fans from across the nation showed their game spirit on Sunday morning. Some headed to Toronto to witness the game in person while others watched in the comfort of their home. Regardless, Rider fans were excited and in full spirit to cheer on.

Though the Saskatchewan Roughriders lost against the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday afternoon, the Rider pride presence could not have been missed at the BMO field as fans dressed in full green and white.

Rider fans took to social media to express their excitement and to cheer on the players.

In Toronto cheering on our boys!! It’s GAME TIME!! GO #RIDERS!! #CFLPlayoffs — RiderGirl (@RiderGirlshow) November 19, 2017

We are gonna totally outplay the Argos! I can feel this win in my bones! #Riders #BEL13VE — Les Clark (@LakeLes) November 19, 2017