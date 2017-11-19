Rider fans cheering on
Rider fans
Published Sunday, November 19, 2017 4:24PM CST
Rider fans from across the nation showed their game spirit on Sunday morning. Some headed to Toronto to witness the game in person while others watched in the comfort of their home. Regardless, Rider fans were excited and in full spirit to cheer on.
Though the Saskatchewan Roughriders lost against the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday afternoon, the Rider pride presence could not have been missed at the BMO field as fans dressed in full green and white.
Rider fans took to social media to express their excitement and to cheer on the players.
#riderpride in Toronto with .... @AndyMc81 ���� .. @sskroughriders pic.twitter.com/hJJSEMK6fh— Lindsay Dunn (@LindsayDunnTV) November 18, 2017
#CFL Please retweet if you're rooting 4 #Sask this wknd in the Eastern Final. #RiderPride pic.twitter.com/RzruXBcJI6— Charles Adler (@charlesadler) November 18, 2017
Big game today! �� I’m suddenly craving green and white cupcakes! GO RIDERS!!! @sskroughriders #Riders #yqr @CFL #RiderNation #RiderPride pic.twitter.com/EEX30ywatd— Vandana Jain (@Vandanabakes) November 19, 2017
In Toronto cheering on our boys!! It’s GAME TIME!! GO #RIDERS!! #CFLPlayoffs— RiderGirl (@RiderGirlshow) November 19, 2017
Cheering on our boys today from behind the #Riders bench!! GO #RIDERS!! #CFL— RiderGirl (@RiderGirlshow) November 12, 2017
We are gonna totally outplay the Argos! I can feel this win in my bones! #Riders #BEL13VE— Les Clark (@LakeLes) November 19, 2017
How is the east final not sold out!? TO should be ashamed of themselves! #Riders pic.twitter.com/VBAeAEOPkt— CNic19 (@chad_chnichol) November 19, 2017
Cheering on the @sskroughriders in the Eastern Final today!! Go Riders Go!! #Riders #RiderNation @cfl #CFLplayoffs #CFLGameDay #RiderPride pic.twitter.com/AOV1O9LtJt— Lisa Goudy (@lisagoudy) November 19, 2017