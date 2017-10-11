

The Canadian Press





REGINA - Saskatchewan's education minister has confirmed the appointments of members to the organization that arbitrates disputes with teachers.

Bronwyn Eyre's announcement came only hours after the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation suspended contract talks with the province over the delay in naming people to Educational Relations Board.

All the positions on the five-member board had been vacant for months.

Patrick Maze, president of the federation, said it was too risky to continue contract talks without a board because there would be no mechanism to guarantee the fair and transparent implementation and monitoring of teacher contracts.

He said he was confident bargaining would resume once the appointments were made.

The federation represents 13,000 teachers in the province.