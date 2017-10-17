SaskTel is encouraging people to continue donating their old cellular devices, as its Phones for a Fresh Start program has now collected more than 100,000 phones.

The phones were recycled, with the proceeds purchasing more than $70,000 in prepaid phone cards and 2,610 cellular devices since the program's launch in 2009.

The devices were then donated to people fleeing domestic violence through the provincial association of transition houses and services.

“For a lot of people, there (are) two sides to donating their phones,” said SaskTel external communications manager Greg Jacobs.

“One is helping people who are fleeing domestic violence. The other side is helping to keep our province green by keeping their cellphone that they don't use anymore out of our landfills.”

The program also recycles cellphone batteries, chargers and non-SaskTel phones.