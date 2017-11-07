

CTV Regina





The second teen involved in the 2015 stabbing death of Hannah Leflar has been sentenced as a youth. The teen learned his fate in a Regina courtroom on Tuesday.

It's been nearly three years since 16-year-old Leflar was killed in her Regina home.

The teen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Leflar's murder last year. He has now been sentenced to seven years. He will serve four more years, followed by three years in a community facility.

During the teen’s sentencing hearing, the teen said he wished death upon Leflar.

As part of the cross examination, Crown prosecutor Chris White pointed to discrepancies between the teen’s testimony in court, and what he said in previous interviews with psychologists and others, when the admission came.

“I concede to all of your points,” the teen said. “I did wish death upon Hannah Leflar.”

He also told the court that he didn’t have an easy childhood, and that he was physically and verbally abused by his mother’s boyfriend.

Despite these revelations, the judge said with treatment, the teen is a low risk to re-offend and that’s why the teen was given a youth sentence.

Skyler Prockner, who is now 19, is the other teen involved in Leflar’s murder. In July, he was sentenced as an adult to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years after pleading guilty to first-degree murder in Leflar’s death.

Prockner will serve his sentence at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary.

CTV’s Dale Hunter is at court for the proceedings.