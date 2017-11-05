Hundreds of people took in the fourth annual Regina Health and Wellness Expo at the Connexus Arts Centre this weekend.

Exhibits from across Canada were on hand to answer any questions they had about how to live a healthier life.

"It’s all about the idea of being proactive and taking care of your health. Being responsible for who you are and knowing how your body is working so you don't have to rely on somebody to fix you," says Rick Thiessen, founder of the Health and Wellness Expo.

Thiessen and his family started the expo in the early 80s in Winnipeg. Their goal was to help spread the word about the options in traditional medication and health plans.

With over 50 booths and more than 2,000 people stopping in throughout the weekend, the event is being considered a huge success.

"There’s so much out there for us natural holistic... in conjunction with modern medicine. There’s a beautiful movement happening here,” says Crystal McRae keynote speaker and wellness representative.

Now that the 2017 Health and Wellness Expo has come to end, Thiessen and his team are already planning for next year.

"The audience here in Regina come and thank us for being here which is very humbling; just an all-around pleasant experience to be here,” says Thiessen.

With files from Josh Diaz.