Winter weather has arrived in Saskatchewan, causing slippery conditions on highways and in the cities.

Regina police say there were 22 vehicle collisions between midnight and 11 a.m. Wednesday. A pedestrian was injured in one of the crashes. The other 21 collisions involved property damage.

Police are advising drivers to slow down and allow more stopping distance. They are also telling motorists to apply their brakes carefully and to allow more time to reach their destination.

On Tuesday night, RCMP sent out an advisory asking people in western Saskatchewan to stay off the roads.

On Wednesday morning, the Highway Hotline website reported that winter driving conditions exist for most areas of the province and advised that conditions could change rapidly.

Snow is also blanketing city streets.

City bus stalled in intersection at heritage and Taylor ! Traffic backed to Mckercher on Taylor as well #yxe #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/XAt88ttC06 — Venustas says (@venustassays) November 1, 2017

There are currently no weather warnings in place in Saskatchewan.