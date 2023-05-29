1 dead following multi-vehicle crash on Highway 13 near Weyburn

A man is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 13 east of Weyburn.

Saskatchewan RCMP received a report of the crash 16 kilometres east of Weyburn at around 4:40 p.m. on May 29.

RCMP from Weyburn and Fillmore responded immediately.

An investigation indicated an SUV was stopped on Highway 13 to make a left off of the highway when a pickup truck collided with it from behind.

The SUV was then pushed into oncoming traffic and collided with another vehicle.

The driver of the SUV was taken to hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The passenger of the SUV, a 54-year-old man, was declared dead at the scene.

His family has been notified.

The pickup truck’s two occupants were both taken to hospital with injuries described as serious.

Local paramedics and fire department were at the scene alongside RCMP, as well as a Sask. RCMP Collision Analyst and members of the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

Traffic restrictions and re-routes are no longer in place.

Sask. RCMP described the investigation as ongoing.