109th Grey Cup game officially sold out

Mosaic Stadium is shown in this file photo. Mosaic Stadium is shown in this file photo.

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Ian just shy of a Category 5 hurricane as it nears Florida

Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified off Florida's southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 250 kph, just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Damaging winds and rain lashed the state's heavily populated Gulf Coast, with the Naples to Sarasota region at 'highest risk' of a devastating storm surge.

This GOES-East GeoCcolor satellite image taken at 10:10 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, and provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Ian over the Gulf of Mexico. (NOAA via AP)

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener