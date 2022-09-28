109th Grey Cup game officially sold out
The 109th Grey Cup game that will be played at Mosaic Stadium on Nov. 20 is officially sold out.
A news release from the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Canadian Football League (CFL) mande the announcement Wednesday morning, that more than 33,000 fans will take in the game.
"The Grey Cup is more than a game – it’s about unity, strength and community," CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a release. “It’s a shared legacy between our great game, our world-class players and our incredible fans and we couldn’t be more excited to gather in a packed-to-the-brim Mosaic Stadium, to write the 109th chapter of this story together.”
Leading up to the game will be the Grey Cup Festival from Nov. 15-20.
Family events, team parties and daily entertainment will be available.
The festival will start in Saskatoon on Nov. 15 then move to Regina after that.
A full schedule of events taking place can be found at greycupfestival.ca.
