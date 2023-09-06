11 days later Regina police catch second driver watching YouTube behind the wheel

Eleven days after catching someone behind the wheel watching YouTube – it appears Regina police have nabbed another.

According to a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), CST. Mike Seel said he caught a driver watching YouTube in a company vehicle.

The driver was given a $580 fine for distracted driving.

“Lucky it wasn’t his second [offense]. It would be an awkward conversation with his boss explaining why the vehicle was impounded.

On Aug. 26 Cst. Seel made a similar post that said he caught someone watching YouTube while driving 30 kilometres below the posted speed limit.

That driver received a total of $705 in fines.

A conversation on social media was ignited over the incident.

Distracted driving has been illegal in Saskatchewan since 2014 but continues to be a leading cause of traffic collisions.

Between 2017 and 2022 there was 102 fatalities on Saskatchewan roadways caused by distracted driving, according to Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI).

As of Aug. 28 there have been more than 3,700 infractions reported in Saskatchewan, SGI said.

-- With files from Donovan Maess.