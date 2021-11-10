121 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in Sask.

REGINA -

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 121 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with four more deaths.

Of the new cases, 86, or 71 per cent, are unvaccinated, while four are partially vaccinated and 31 are fully vaccinated. Children under the age of 12 – who are not currently eligible to be vaccinated – make up 47 of the new cases.

As of Wednesday, there were 187 people in hospital related to COVID-19, including 52 patients in intensive care. Of the patients in hospital, 118, or 63 per cent, were not fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 14 Saskatchewan residents are being treated in out-of-province ICUs.

There are 1,374 cases considered active, following 166 more recoveries.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 138, or 11.5 per 100,000 population.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (seven), Far North East (two), North West (15), North Central (11), Saskatoon (30), Central West (one), Central East (nine), Regina (eight), South West (six), South Central (four) and South East (18) zones. An additional 10 cases are pending residence information.

Health care workers have administered 1,691,524 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. There are 812,978 residents fully vaccinated.