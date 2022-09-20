Two people are dead following a plane crash in southwest Saskatchewan, according to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB).

TSB said a Cessna 172 left Swift Current, Sask. for a pipeline inspection flight on Sunday morning. The aircraft was destined for Estevan, Sask.

It crashed approximately six nautical miles south-southwest of Shaunavon, catching on fire after impact.

TSB said the two people on board were fatally injured.

Two TSB investigators were dispatched to the site of the crash and arrived on Monday afternoon.

Investigators plan to continue work at the site on Tuesday.