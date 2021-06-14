REGINA -- A two-year-old girl has died after sustaining serious injures from a fall down a flight of stairs, according to Regina police.

On June 9 police were called to a home in the 2300 block of Retallack St. where the incident occurred. The injured child was taken to hospital where she was later air-transported to Saskatoon.

The child died on Sunday morning. The family has been notified and her name will not be released.

The death is under investigation by the Regina Children’s Justice Center and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service

