City support for the 2020 Grey Cup is one of several items set to be tackled Monday night at city council.

City council will be voting on an executive committee recommendation that the City of Regina provide $1 million in cash and services in support of the 2020 Grey Cup.

Council will also discuss heritage property status for the historical Cook Residence located at Albert St. and Hill Ave.

Last month council passed a motion that would save the historic property for being demolished, a motion objected to be the property owners.