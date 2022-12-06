2024 Brier coming to Regina

The 2024 Brier will be coming to the Brandt Centre in Regina.

Canada’s national men’s curling championship will run from March 1-10.

“Curling and Saskatchewan go hand in hand,” Katherine Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of Curling Canada, said in a release. “With Regina’s rich curling history and its passionate and dedicated curling community, we’re thrilled to be bringing our marquis men’s championship back to Regina.”

We're thrilled to announce that the 2024 Brier will be held in Regina at the Brandt Centre. Details in our story: https://t.co/aLruV06j3n#Brier2024 pic.twitter.com/WAEllWhGId — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) December 6, 2022

The Brier has previously been held in Regna five times, with the last one taking place in 2018 when Brad Gushue successfully defended his 2017 title.

The winner of the 2024 Brier will represent Canada a month later at the World Men’s Curling Championship from March 30 to April 7 in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

Ticket and volunteer information will be released in early 2023. Fans are encouraged to sign up on the Curling Canada Collective to receive updates.

More details to come…