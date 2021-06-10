REGINA -- Saskatchewan residents 55 years and older are eligible to receive their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, effective 8 a.m. Thursday.

The expanded eligibility also includes anyone who received their first dose on or before April 7.

Second dose eligibility for residents of the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District remains at 40 years and older.

First doses are available to anyone 12 years and older.

“For those who still require a first dose (Age 12+), please book your appointment this week. We've added many new appointments to the Patient Booking System for first and second doses,” the Saskatchewan Health Authority said in a news release.

Saskatchewan residents can get vaccinated by booking an appointment online or over the phone at 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829), visiting a drive-thru or walk-in clinic or booking through your local pharmacy. The School Immunization Program is also underway for students 12 years and older.

REGINA DROP IN VACCINE CLINIC FOR STUDENTS, FAMILIES

The SHA is opening a drop-in vaccine clinic geared towards Regina students, their families and caregivers, on Friday.

“Students are out of school for the most part [on Friday], so we thought this would be a great day if parents are home with their kids to be able to come on down and get their vaccines,” Laveena Tratch, the SHA’s Vaccine Section Chief for Regina, said in an interview with CTV Morning Live Regina Thursday.

The clinic, located at the International Trade Centre at Evraz Place, will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.