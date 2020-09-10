REGINA -- Three men convicted of murdering Reno Lee in 2015 will appeal their first-degree convictions next week.

Daniel Theodore, Andrew Bellegarde and Bronson Gordon were each convicted in 2018 for Lee’s murder. The trial spanned nearly two months.

Lee, 34 at the time of his death, was found dismembered and buried in a rural area northeast of Regina in April 2015.

A pathologist testified at the trial that he died of two gunshots to the head.

Reno Lee is pictured in this supplied photo.

According to court documents, Theodore asked the appeal to be adjourned for a date when COVID-19 restrictions no longer prevented him from attending in person. His request was denied and all three men will appear by video.

The appeal is scheduled for Sept. 14 and 15.