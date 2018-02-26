

Warning: Graphic details

After more than six weeks of graphic testimony, it will soon be up to a jury to decide the fate of three men accused of murdering Reno Lee.

On Monday, defence lawyers presented closing arguments to court. Andrew Bellegarde, Bronson Gordon and Daniel Theodore have all pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and dismembering a body. Lee’s body was found in a rural area north of Balcarres in April of 2015.

Bellegarde’s lawyer, Mike Buchinski, suggested his client should be found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter and guilty in committing an indignity to a human body. He told court there was no evidence of Bellegarde planning Lee’s death.

Marianna Jasper, Gordon’s lawyer, said witnesses had many reasons to lie. She added everyone was high during the incident, so witnesses may have an altered perception of what happened. Jasper argued her client is a drug dealer and wouldn’t have planned to kidnap and murder someone in his own apartment.

Theodore’s lawyer, George Combe, was the last person to address the jury. He suggested they take into account whether witnesses had motive to lie, since some had outstanding warrants. Combe also argued Theodore was never in charge or in control of the events.

The Crown is expected to begin closing arguments on Tuesday.

With files from CTV Regina's Colton Wiens