3 separate house fires keep crews busy on Saturday morning
Regina Fire crews on the scene of a house fire on Edgewater Bay in Pine View, on the morning of May 15, 2021. (@Regina_Fire/Twitter)
REGINA -- Fire crews were busy on Friday night and Saturday morning responding to three separate house fires.
Around 11 p.m. Friday, crews were on the scene of a basement fire in the 1300 block of Princess St.
In a tweet, Regina Fire and Protective Services said the blaze was brought under control quickly. No injuries were reported.
The cause is under investigation.
For the second fire of the night, crews responded to a fully involved house fire on Edgewater Bay in Pine View, around 4 a.m.
Regina Fire said all occupants of the home were accounted for. Investigation is ongoing.
Around 5 a.m., crews responded to a third fire at a vacant home in the 700 block of Garnet St.
The fire was under control in around 30 minutes, according to a tweet. The fire investigator will attend the scene after he is finished at the scene on Edgewater Bay.