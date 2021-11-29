49 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Sask.

REGINA -

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 49 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, along with one more death.

A total of 926 Saskatchewan people have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Active cases dropped to 858, following 88 confirmed recoveries.

There are currently 130 people in hospital related to COVID-19, including 39 in intensive care. Of those patients, 89, or 68.5 per cent, are not fully vaccinated.

An additional five residents are receiving care in out-of-province ICUs.

The new cases are located in the Far North East (one), North West (five), North Central (five), North East (one), Saskatoon (eight), Central East (six), Regina (13), South West (one), South Central (two) and South East (six) zones. One other case is pending residence location.

Of the new cases, 45, or 93.75 per cent, are unvaccinated, while one was partially vaccinated and three were fully vaccinated.

The seven day average of daily new cases is 77, or 6.4 per 100,000 population.

Health care workers have administered 1,736,584 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 4,665 from Sunday. The province has 835,181 fully vaccinated residents.

There have been 16,696 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered to children in the five to 11 age group.