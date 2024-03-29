'5 Days for the Homeless' campaign raises over $30,000 for local non-profit organization

The University of Regina’s Hill Business Students’ Society wrapped up their ‘5 Days for the Homeless’ campaign on Friday.

A closing reception took place at the Hotel Saskatchewan.

The campaign was started back in 2005 at the University of Alberta. Since the beginning, the campaign has spread nationwide with the goal to raise awareness about homelessness and to raise funds for local charities.

The society raised funds for Carmichael Outreach. The group raised $34,311.20, beating their goal of $30,000.

“All of it will go to Carmichael and it’ll support their laundry program, their boutique, their meal services, their warming centre, everything that they provide to individuals that they help,” Alecia Macdougall, the VP Academic for the Hill Business Students’ Society, said.

“Every dollar is one additional day that somebody has hope. We have an endless amount of people that come through our door. It’s unbelievable the community that is seeking the help and the assistance right now. When we have opportunities like this from a secondary or a third party fundraising that we can ... assist with, it means the world to us,” Chrysta Garner, Development Coordinator for Carmichael Outreach, said.

There are now 19 universities across the country who participate in the campaign annually.