REGINA -- Five new COVID-19 cases were reported in Saskatchewan on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 881.

In a release, the province said three of the new cases are in the central region, one is in the Saskatoon region and one is in the south.

There are currently 75 cases considered active.

This is a breaking news update. More to come…

SWIFT CURRENT BUSINESSES POSSIBLY IMPACTED

People who visited several businesses in Swift Current have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

In a release, the SHA said people who tested positive for the virus on July 11 attended the following businesses between June 29 and July 9:

K Motel, Swift Current, June 29, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. & July 8, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Credit Union, Swift Current, July 4, multiple times

Dickson Agencies, Swift Current, July 4, multiple times

Lac Pelletier Regional Park Golf Course clubhouse, July 5, 3:45-4 p.m.

Great West Auto Electric Ltd (Bumper-to-Bumper), Swift Current, July 6 and July 7, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Walmart, Swift Current, July 7, 6:30-6:45 p.m.

Pioneer Co-op Grocery store, Swift Current, July 7, 5:20-5:50 p.m.

Canadian Tire, Swift Current, July 7, 7:50-8 p.m.

Canadian Tire, Swift Current, July 8, 12:30-1 p.m.

Cabri Co-op, July 9, 11-11:15 a.m.

Canadian Tire, Swift Current, July 10, unknown time.

Anyone who visited these businesses during the listed times are being encouraged to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. If symptoms develop, isolate and call 811.