REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 in Wednesday and 51 additional recoveries.

No new deaths related to the virus were reported. There are 376 active cases in Saskatchewan, up from 276 active cases last Wednesday.

New cases are located in the Far North West (10), Far North Central (eight), North West (one), North Central (two), North East (one), Saskatoon (13), Central East (three), Regina (seven), South West (one), South Central (one) and South East (one) zones, and two new cases have pending location details.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 41, or 3.4 per 100,000 people.

Forty-three Saskatchewan residents are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, with nine in the ICU.

Saskatchewan health care workers administered 4,562 more doses of vaccine. Seventy-four per cent of those over 12 have received their first dose and 63 per cent of those over 12 are fully vaccinated.

Lineage results were reported for 88 variant cases. Of the 8,050 variant cases with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing, 7,041 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 573 are Delta (B.1.617.2), 426 are Gamma (P.1), and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).