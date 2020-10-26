REGINA -- There are 54 new cases on COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, the province reported Monday.

There are 15 new cases in the north central region, 13 in Saskatoon, nine in regina, nine in the central east, two in the far north west, two in the far north east, two in the north west, one in the north east and one in the south east.

There are currently 650 cases active in the province out of the total 2,783 reported to date. There were 23 new recoveries on Monday for a total of 2,108.

Twenty-three people are in hospital including four people in the ICU in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

REGIONALLY

636 cases are from the Saskatoon area

521 cases are from the north area (167 north west, 243 north central, 111 north east)

487 cases are from the south area (228 south west, 211 south central, 48 south east)

434 cases are from the far north area (381 far north west, 0 far north central, 53 far north east)

366 cases are from the central area (196 central west, 170 central east)

337 cases are from the Regina area

Two cases have pending residence location

The SHA performed 2,332 COVID-19 tests on Sunday.

EXPOSURES REPORTED IN MULTIPLE COMMUNITIES

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public of potential exposure to COVID-19 in Saskatoon, Regina, La Ronge and Sturgeon Lake First Nation.

Here is a list of the potential exposures.

EXPOSURE REPORTED AT FUNERAL IN ESTEVAN

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says people who attended a private funeral gathering in Estevan earlier this month may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The gathering took place at Halls Funeral Home on Oct. 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to a news release.