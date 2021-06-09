REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 57 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and one additional death related to the virus.

The latest death reported was a person in their 50s from the Central West zone.

For the first time since Nov. 7, active cases in the province are below 1,000, with 938 currently active.

There were 171 additional recoveries to report.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 87, or 7.1 per 100,000 people.

One-hundred nine people from Saskatchewan are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, with 20 in intensive care.

The SHA processed 2,203 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday.

VACCINE DELIVERY

Saskatchewan healthcare workers delivered an additional 12,528 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Seventy eight per cent of those over the age of 40, 73 three per cent of those over 30, 68 per cent of those over 18 and 65 per cent of those 12 have received their first dose.

Saskatchewan is expecting 3,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, along with 74,880 doses of Pfizer this week.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Saskatchewan identified 116 additional variant cases on Wednesday – 11,463 in total.

There were no new lineage results to report.