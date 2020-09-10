REGINA -- There are six new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, the province reported on Thursday.

Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will provide an update on COVID-19 cases at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. This event will be streamed live here.

There is one new case in the far north east, Saskatoon, central west, central east and Regina. The location of the sixth case is pending.

The the 1,676 cases reported to date 59 are active.

Six more people recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,593.

One person is in hospital, receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon.

REGIONALLY:

428 cases from the south area (218 south west, 197 south central, 13 south east)

356 cases from the far north area (349 far north west, 7 far north east)

278 cases from the Saskatoon area

270 cases from the north area (131 north west, 73 north central, 66 north east)

205 cases from the central area (167 central west, 38 central east)

138 cases from the Regina area

The location of one case is pending.

The province performed 1,120 tests on Wednesday.

SASK. FLIGHTS EXPOSED TO COVID-19

Four recent flights in and out of Saskatchewan have been exposed to COVID-19.

The impacted flight according to the Government of Saskatchewan are:

Flair Airlines: F8513, Toronto to Saskatchewan, Sept. 3, Rows 1 to 7

WestJet: WS256, Calgary to Regina Sept. 1, Rows 2 to 8

Air Canada: AC8569, Regina to Vancouver, Aug. 23

Air Canada: AC8570 Vancouver to Regina, Aug. 21

The government said that individuals on these flights tested positive for COVID-19. Anyone on these flights is asked to self-monitor for symptoms.

MULTIPLE REGINA BUSINESSES EXPOSED TO COVID-19

A person who tested positive for COVID-19 visited several businesses in Regina earlier this week, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

In a release, the SHA said the person was likely infectious from Sept. 6 to 9.

The affected locations are:

North YMCA, Rochdale Ave – Sept. 6 from 12:30-2 p.m.

Regina Airport and Enterprise at Airport: Pick up Sept. 7 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., drop off Sept. 7 from 7-8 p.m.

Taylor Lexus Toyota Body Shop – Sept. 8 from 1:30-2:30 p.m.

AK Tire, 2220 7th Ave – Sept. 9 from 2:15-2:30 p.m.

Harbour Landing Walmart – Sept. 9 from 3:30-4 p.m.

BRIERCREST STUDENT TESTS POSITIVE

Briercrest College has confirmed one student has tested positive for COVID-19.

The college located in Caronport, Sask. said all students were required to get tested for COVID-19 before classes started, but this student did not receive the test results until after arriving on campus.

POSSIBLE EXPOSURE AT 2 SASKATOON RETAILERS

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public about an person who visited two businesses in Saskatoon when they may have been infectious with COVID-19.

On Sept. 9 the SHA said an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was at two retail locations in Saskatoon on the following dates and times.

Old Navy at Preston Crossing Saskatoon – Aug. 30, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Hudson’s Bay Midtown Plaza Saskatoon – Sept. 7, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The SHA is advising people who were at these locations on the specified dates and times to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have symptoms of COVID-19 and to call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.