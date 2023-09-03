$7,400 in fentanyl, meth seized in trafficking investigation: Moose Jaw police

Moose Jaw Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) Moose Jaw Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener