90 km/hr wind gusts expected in southwest Sask.: Environment Canada

Wind gusts in excess of 90 km/hr are expected to develop in southwest Saskatchewan on Wednesday, according to an alert from Environment Canada (EC).

Wind warnings are in effect for the areas surrounding Shaunavon, Maple Creek, Val Marie, Cypress Hills, Leader and Gull Lake.

EC said the worst winds will occur midday, with gradual improvement throughout the day.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage,” EC said in the alert.

Drivers could experience hazardous driving conditions due to strong cross winds. EC encourages motorists to be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

