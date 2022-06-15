90 km/hr wind gusts expected in southwest Sask.: Environment Canada
Wind gusts in excess of 90 km/hr are expected to develop in southwest Saskatchewan on Wednesday, according to an alert from Environment Canada (EC).
Wind warnings are in effect for the areas surrounding Shaunavon, Maple Creek, Val Marie, Cypress Hills, Leader and Gull Lake.
EC said the worst winds will occur midday, with gradual improvement throughout the day.
“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage,” EC said in the alert.
Drivers could experience hazardous driving conditions due to strong cross winds. EC encourages motorists to be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.
Check the Environment Canada website for the latest watches and warnings and updated weather information.
Toronto police chief promises action as new data shows Black people are overrepresented in use of force incidents
People of colour were 20 to 60 per cent overrepresented among those who faced violence when interacting with Toronto police in 2020, and Black residents were 230 per cent more likely to have a police officer point a firearm at them when they appeared to be unarmed than white people.
BREAKING | Key 'Freedom Convoy' figure pleads guilty to counselling mischief, released from jail
Tyson 'Freedom George' Billings emerged from the Ottawa courthouse Wednesday brandishing a Canada flag to a torrent of cheers and airhorns after pleading guilty to a charge related to the convoy protest that seized the city earlier this year.
Governor General, entourage amass $100K in-flight catering bill during trip to Middle East
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and her guests racked up a nearly $100,000 catering bill during their flights to and from the Middle East from March 16 to 24.
BREAKING | Human remains located in Brady landfill: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service says human remains have been discovered at the Brady landfill, where they had been searching as part of an ongoing homicide investigation.
Caucuses discussing lifting House of Commons vaccine mandate, says Liberal House leader
Members of Parliament are talking about the potential of lifting the House of Commons' vaccine mandate, after the federal government announced its COVID-19 vaccination requirements for the public service and for domestic and outbound Canadian travellers will end next week.
Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions: What's changing and what stays in place
Amid mounting pressure on the Canadian government to address long delays and wait times at airports, federal ministers announced on Tuesday that the government will be lifting vaccine requirements for domestic and outbound international travellers. CTVNews.ca has a guide to the current COVID-19 rules around travel as well as what's changing.
Bill Gates says crypto and NFTs are a sham
Bill Gates called cryptocurrencies and NFTs are based on 'greater fool theory' at a TechCrunch conference, referencing the notion that investors can make money on worthless or overvalued assets as long as people are willing to bid them higher.
Residential school abuses call for criminal charges, Indigenous leaders say
Indigenous leaders say they want justice for the abuses that took place in Canada's residential schools and are pushing for criminal charges against those who were involved.
In caucus speech, Bergen accuses Trudeau of losing sight of Canadians' needs
Conservative interim leader Candice Bergen is accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of 'completely' losing sight of Canadians' needs, calling his government out for its handling of the cost of living crunch, its use of the Emergencies Act, and its reluctance to lift COVID-19 mandates.
Saskatoon dad says teaching cuts 'don't make sense'
Evan Schemenauer has three children in the Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools system and worries about the 19 teaching positions being cut.
Here's what first-time homebuyers need to know about the Sask. real estate market
With housing inventory levels at an all time low and prices on the rise, prospective first-time homebuyers in Saskatchewan are feeling the effects of an uncertain market.
Sask. woman still without answers a decade after pregnancy loss at hospital
Dani Thompson from Paddockwood, Sask. still has unanswered questions about what happened to the fetus after she suffered a miscarriage in 2009.
Church bell from the 1800s, plaques stolen from historical site in Manitoba
Manitoba RCMP officers are investigating after a church bell from the 1800s and seven memorial plaques were stolen from a historical site near Dauphin.
Manitoba community hit with more than 100 mm of rain in 24 hours
One western Manitoba community received more than 100 millimetres (mm) of rain in 24 hours.
Semi hauling 7,000 chickens topples in southeast Calgary
A section of 52nd Street S.E. was closed to traffic Wednesday morning after a crash involving a semi hauling 7,000 live chickens.
Bow River in Calgary under 'high streamflow advisory' as forecast improves
The City of Calgary is still watching the water levels of the Bow and Elbow rivers, but the outlook has improved when it comes to the potential for overland flooding.
Crash closes Trans-Canada Highway near Alberta-B.C. boundary
Highway 1 has been closed in both directions near Field, B.C. following a Wednesday morning crash.
Edmonton Walmart removing 'non-operational' camera from changing area
Walmart officials are promising to take down a "dummy" security camera from a changing area in Edmonton, but the person who exposed the device is demanding further investigation.
-
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Rain ending midday, but wind stays
Rain continues to fall in Edmonton and surrounding areas early this morning and that'll stick around until about midday.
May home sales down 22 per cent since last year, 9 per cent from April: CREA
The Canadian Real Estate Association says the country's housing market continued to cool last month with home sales dropping by nearly 22 per cent since last year and almost nine per cent between April and May.
Niagara Falls mayor calls on Trudeau to drop ArriveCan app to stop pushing tourists away
Niagara Falls's mayor is calling on the federal government to put an end to Canada's ArriveCAN app as other border measures loosen later this month.
Ford to announce new cabinet by end of month, source says
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will soon handpick a new cabinet to help steer his agenda at the outset of his second term -- with an announcement coming in the next two weeks, a senior government source said.
Ottawa police officer killed in motorcycle crash
A motorcyclist who died in a single-vehicle crash at the Highway 417-174 split Tuesday night was an off-duty Ottawa police officer.
Ottawa police pledge full review after Sikh rally organizers arrested due to false tip
Ottawa police will meet with local Sikh leaders this week after a false bomb tip led to the arrest of two Sikh rally organizers near Parliament Hill on Saturday.
Hells Angel back tattoo, undercover agent part of B.C. extradition case
A man alleged to be a member of the Hells Angels lost his fight earlier this month against his extradition to the U.S. on drug charges.
5 planets align: When and how you can witness the rare phenomenon
It's a rare show you don't want to miss, and all you have to do is look up.
Theft of N95 masks from hospital, thousands of over-reported hours leads to B.C. nurse's suspension
A B.C. nurse has been temporarily suspended after they stole N95 masks from a hospital and over-reported their hours for years, a public disciplinary notice says.
Montreal woman raising concerns about hotel accessibility after 'devastating' experience at downtown hotel
A Montreal woman is speaking out after she says her convocation was nearly ruined because of the lack of accessibility at a downtown hotel.
Mental health-related ER visits among children surged at Montreal hospital during pandemic
The number of children visiting the Ste-Justine hospital emergency room (ER) for mental health reasons jumped significantly during the first few waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, new research reveals.
For $800,000, this extremely decrepit Mile End tear-down could be yours
Looking for a new house? Don't forget to check out 80 Bernard St. West, in Montreal's Mile End. The house has six bedrooms and is in a coveted area of the city. But it needs a little work, to say the least.
Victoria teen becomes 1st woman to play junior football in B.C.
A young athlete from Victoria will be the first woman to play junior football in B.C., and the second woman to do so in all of Canada.
'Pretty bad position': 8 paddlers rescued from Courtenay River
First responders in the Comox Valley, B.C., area say a rescue conducted Tuesday morning was one of the most complicated they’ve ever had to undertake and certainly involved the largest number of rescued subjects.
'It was just scared': Baby bear sent to rescue centre after wandering into B.C. home
A bear cub is under the care of a wildlife rescue agency after it wandered into person's home on Vancouver Island on Tuesday.
Halifax approves four areas where people experiencing homelessness can camp
Halifax city council has unanimously approved a plan to allow people without housing to camp in four parks and green spaces in the municipality.
Man charged with second-degree murder in Sydney Mines death
A man who was arrested in connection with a suspicious death in Sydney Mines, N.S., has now been charged with second-degree murder.
‘People are afraid’: Moncton residents to voice crime concerns at fourth town hall meeting
Another town hall meeting is scheduled Thursday for people who say they are fed up with crime in Moncton’s west end and want to see the city and police do more to stop it.
Ontario gas prices are about to drop and here's the best time to fill up
There is relief on the way for Ontario drivers cringing at the sight of record-high gas prices in the province.
Greater Sudbury Police end standoff peacefully
Police in Sudbury were called out to a St. George Street residence in the city’s Flour Mill area, where a man was described as being in emotional distress. At the time of the incident, police called it 'dynamic situation.'
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for parts of northeastern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for several areas in the northeast.
Heat warnings issued for much of southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for much of the province, including Waterloo Region, Guelph, Mount Forest, Brantford, Woodstock, Norfolk and Simcoe. With the humidex, it could feel close to 40C.
Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in crash near Port Dover
A motorcycle driver was killed, and a passenger seriously injured, in a crash Tuesday evening near Port Dover.
GRT fares to increase July 1
The hike – which GRT says will cover increased operation costs and planned service improvements – is the first fare increase since 2019.