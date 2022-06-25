A field of dreams: Sask. residents purchase grasslands for preservation

A field of dreams: Sask. residents purchase grasslands for preservation

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver's English Bay Barge still hasn't budged

A barge that ran aground near Vancouver's English Bay last year quickly became an accidental attraction, drawing selfie-seekers and inspiring T-shirt designs. But after seven months, residents seem to have grown weary of its hulking presence on the shoreline.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener