Here's a look at civic election results for Regina
Regina residents cast their ballots for mayor, as well as city councillors and school board trustees in their ward during advance polls and election day.
Advance voting for Regina’s municipal election took place from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, with 15,190 ballots cast.
Polls were open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Winner names are bolded and starred below.
Mayoral candidates
- Sandra Masters
- Lori Bresciani
- Chad Bachynski *
- Bill Bratt
- Bevann Fox
- Melina Bushenlonga
- Kevin Kardash
- Bob Pearce
- Shawn Sparvier
- Rod Williams
- Nathaniel Hewton
City council candidates
Ward 1 candidates
- Joanne Crofford
- Talha Khan
- Jessie Morris
- Dan Rashovich *
Ward 2 candidates
- Anamul Akanda
- Zaid Hameed
- Bob Hawkins
- Chidi Igwe
- Andre Magnan
- Sanket Patel
- George Tsikis *
Ward 3 candidates
- David Froh *
- Faaiq Tanveer
- Barry Wilkie
Ward 4 candidates
- Balvir Bhathal
- Mark Burton *
- Glen Geiger
- Danish Hasan
- Deb Nyczai
- Kofo Oni
- Charles Umeh
Ward 5 candidates
- Dharmesh Dave
- Grant Jakubowski
- Marianne Mucz
- Leticia Oystrick
- Shifaan Shafi
- Sarah Turnbull *
Ward 6 candidates
- Fawaz Adegoke
- Glenn Douglass
- Victoria Flores *
- Julian Levy
- Corey Liebrecht
- David Whitrow
Ward 7 candidates
- John Gross
- Abdi Gure
- Terina Nelson
- Shobna Radons *
Ward 8 candidates
- Shannon Orell-Bast
- Cory Terry
- Alex Tkach
- Shanon Zachidniak *
- Mohammad Zafar
Ward 9 candidates
- Reid Hill
- Jason Mancinelli *
- Saad Siddiqui
- Jeff Soroka
- Tanis Wilder
Ward 10 candidates
- Anita Adefuye
- Clark Bezo *
- Jerry Flegel
- Chris Simmie
- Umer Syed
Public School Board Trustee candidates
Subdivision 1
- Kelly Bond
- Ted Jaleta *
Subdivision 2
- Carla Taylor-Brown
- Jason Agar
- Kale MacLellan
- Tracey McMurchy *
Subdivision 3
- Adam Hicks *
- Mandeep Sinhmar
Subdivision 4
- Cindy Anderson *
- Tolu Folarin
- Tracey Sparrowhawk
Subdivision 5
- Lee Harding
- Sarah Cummings Truszkowski *
Subdivision 6
- Brandon-Shea Mutala *
- Douglas Armbruster
- Laura Luby
- Mohammad Z. Hasan
Subdivision 7
- Lacey Weekes *
- Lise Merle
City wide separate school board candidates
- Benard Wenga Ntcheping
- Darren Wilcox
- Greg Fischer *
- Jeannine Whitehouse
- Kelly Miller
- Malanie McKay
- Rob Bresciani *
- Robert Kowalchuk *
- Ryan Bast *
- Shauna Weniger *
- Vicky Bonnell *
