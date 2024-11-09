Here's a look at civic election results for Regina

Regina residents cast their ballots for mayor, as well as city councillors and school board trustees in their ward during advance polls and election day.

Advance voting for Regina’s municipal election took place from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, with 15,190 ballots cast.

Polls were open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Winner names are bolded and starred below.

Mayoral candidates

Sandra Masters

Lori Bresciani

Chad Bachynski *

Bill Bratt

Bevann Fox

Melina Bushenlonga

Kevin Kardash

Bob Pearce

Shawn Sparvier

Rod Williams

Nathaniel Hewton

City council candidates

Ward 1 candidates

Joanne Crofford

Talha Khan

Jessie Morris

Dan Rashovich *

Ward 2 candidates

Anamul Akanda

Zaid Hameed

Bob Hawkins

Chidi Igwe

Andre Magnan

Sanket Patel

George Tsikis *

Ward 3 candidates

David Froh *

Faaiq Tanveer

Barry Wilkie

Ward 4 candidates

Balvir Bhathal

Mark Burton *

Glen Geiger

Danish Hasan

Deb Nyczai

Kofo Oni

Charles Umeh

Ward 5 candidates

Dharmesh Dave

Grant Jakubowski

Marianne Mucz

Leticia Oystrick

Shifaan Shafi

Sarah Turnbull *

Ward 6 candidates

Fawaz Adegoke

Glenn Douglass

Victoria Flores *

Julian Levy

Corey Liebrecht

David Whitrow

Ward 7 candidates

John Gross

Abdi Gure

Terina Nelson

Shobna Radons *

Ward 8 candidates

Shannon Orell-Bast

Cory Terry

Alex Tkach

Shanon Zachidniak *

Mohammad Zafar

Ward 9 candidates

Reid Hill

Jason Mancinelli *

Saad Siddiqui

Jeff Soroka

Tanis Wilder

Ward 10 candidates

Anita Adefuye

Clark Bezo *

Jerry Flegel

Chris Simmie

Umer Syed

Public School Board Trustee candidates

Subdivision 1

Kelly Bond

Ted Jaleta *

Subdivision 2

Carla Taylor-Brown

Jason Agar

Kale MacLellan

Tracey McMurchy *

Subdivision 3

Adam Hicks *

Mandeep Sinhmar

Subdivision 4

Cindy Anderson *

Tolu Folarin

Tracey Sparrowhawk

Subdivision 5

Lee Harding

Sarah Cummings Truszkowski *

Subdivision 6

Brandon-Shea Mutala *

Douglas Armbruster

Laura Luby

Mohammad Z. Hasan

Subdivision 7

Lacey Weekes *

Lise Merle

City wide separate school board candidates