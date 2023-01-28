'A long period of extreme wind chill': Environment Canada warns of deep freeze in Sask.

An Arctic air mass is settling in over the eastern prairies, and Environment Canada is warning of extreme cold conditions.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, parts of northern Saskatchewan as well as regions in the east are set to experience a long period of extreme wind chills.

In the north, the communities of Stony Rapids, Wollaston Lake, and Fond-Du-Lac are among those under a public weather alert.

“Extremely cold wind chill values near minus 45 [degrees] will redevelop later this evening. Wind chills will moderate at times, however, cold temperatures are forecast to continue through next week over much of northern Saskatchewan,” the federal weather service said in its alert for Stony Rapids.

In addition, a large area surrounding Yorkton, extending as far north as Preeceville and as far south as Esterhazy, is currently under an extreme cold warning.

“Wind chill values near minus 40 [degrees] are forecast through the weekend and into next week. The extreme wind chill values will moderate slightly during the day, but will return overnight for the next few nights,” the warning read.

Environment Canada reminded the public of the dangers of frostbite and hypothermia in its warnings.

Residents should watch out for cold-related symptoms like shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, along with numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Above all, covering up is the best defence against extreme cold, where frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin.

To report severe weather, Environment Canada can be notified by email at SKstorm@ec.gc.ca or by using #SKstorm on Twitter.