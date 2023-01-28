'A long period of extreme wind chill': Environment Canada warns of deep freeze in Sask.
An Arctic air mass is settling in over the eastern prairies, and Environment Canada is warning of extreme cold conditions.
As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, parts of northern Saskatchewan as well as regions in the east are set to experience a long period of extreme wind chills.
In the north, the communities of Stony Rapids, Wollaston Lake, and Fond-Du-Lac are among those under a public weather alert.
“Extremely cold wind chill values near minus 45 [degrees] will redevelop later this evening. Wind chills will moderate at times, however, cold temperatures are forecast to continue through next week over much of northern Saskatchewan,” the federal weather service said in its alert for Stony Rapids.
In addition, a large area surrounding Yorkton, extending as far north as Preeceville and as far south as Esterhazy, is currently under an extreme cold warning.
“Wind chill values near minus 40 [degrees] are forecast through the weekend and into next week. The extreme wind chill values will moderate slightly during the day, but will return overnight for the next few nights,” the warning read.
Environment Canada reminded the public of the dangers of frostbite and hypothermia in its warnings.
Residents should watch out for cold-related symptoms like shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, along with numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.
Above all, covering up is the best defence against extreme cold, where frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin.
To report severe weather, Environment Canada can be notified by email at SKstorm@ec.gc.ca or by using #SKstorm on Twitter.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Outdoor enthusiasts: How to keep active and motivated during Canadian winter
When the cold and snow have people hunkering down, these outdoor enthusiasts find motivation in braving the Canadian winter through community and sport.
Video of brutal, violent beating of Tyre Nichols leaves many unanswered questions
The nation and the city of Memphis struggled to come to grips Saturday with video showing police pummeling Tyre Nichols -- footage that left many unanswered questions about the traffic stop involving the Black motorist and about other law enforcement officers who stood by as he lay motionless on the pavement.
Health Canada maintains use of COVID prevention drug Evusheld despite FDA pullback
Health Canada says it will continue to recommend COVID-19 prevention drug, Evulsheld, despite U.S. FDA pulling back its emergency use authorization due to concerns around its efficacy against Omicron subvariant 'Kraken.'
Germany won't be a 'party to the war' amid tanks exports to Ukraine: Ambassador
Germany's ambassador to Canada says NATO will not become 'a party to the conflict' in Ukraine, despite several countries announcing they'll answer President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's pleas for tanks, possibly increasing the risk of Russian escalation.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels. W5's documentary 'Narco Avocados' airs Saturday at 7 pm on CTV.
OPINION | Selling a home? How to know if you qualify for a capital gains exemption
When selling a home, Canadians may be exempted from paying capital gains tax on a residential property -- if it's their principal residence. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains what's determined as a principal residence, and what properties are eligible for the exemption.
What we know -- and still don't know -- about what led to Tyre Nichols' death
Tyre Nichols was hospitalized after he was pulled over on January 7, police have said. Five Memphis Police Department officers, who also are Black, were fired after an internal investigation and are facing criminal charges, including second-degree murder.
Inflation-focused Pierre Poilievre back to Parliament as health-care talks loom
With a deal under negotiation between Ottawa and provinces, and premiers invited to a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in early February, the issue remains one where the Tory leader's position appears somewhat murky, including to some inside his own party.
U.S. mass shootings lead to widening divide on state gun policies
Mass shootings have commanded public attention on a disturbingly frequent basis across the U.S., from a supermarket slaying in Buffalo, New York, to an elementary school tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, to a recent shooting at a California dance hall.
Saskatoon
-
Fire and police respond to roof collapse in northwest Saskatoon
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) called in the fire department to inspect a building in the city’s northwest early Saturday morning.
-
'A long period of extreme wind chill': Environment Canada warns of deep freeze in Sask.
An Arctic air mass is settling in over the eastern prairies, and Environment Canada is warning of extreme cold conditions.
-
Saskatchewan Jazz Festival moves to Victoria Park
The SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival is on the move.
Winnipeg
-
Police issue silver alert for missing Winnipeg man
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing elderly man.
-
Police seize drugs, weapons in several Friday busts
Winnipeg police have made multiple arrests in several drug busts on Friday.
-
‘One of my favourite attractions’: Warming huts return to Forks river trail
A building blitz is underway at The Forks as the six new warming huts along the Nestaweya River Trail begin to take shape.
Calgary
-
SUV slides into side of northwest Calgary home Saturday morning
An SUV slid into a house in northwest Calgary Saturday morning.
-
University of Lethbridge students push back against controversial speaker
The University of Lethbridge says a controversial guest speaker appearance will go ahead, despite pushback from some students.
-
Power restored to southeast Calgary neighbourhoods after pole fire
The power is back on a number of southeast Calgary neighbourhoods after a power pole caught fire Friday night and popped right off.
Edmonton
-
CRA head says it 'wouldn't be worth the effort' to review all ineligible pandemic payments
The head of the Canada Revenue Agency says it 'wouldn't be worth the effort' to fully review $15.5 billion in potentially ineligible pandemic wage benefit payments flagged by Canada's Auditor General.
-
With break looming, Oilers won't look past Blackhawks
The Edmonton Oilers received a good lesson if they tuned into what transpired when their next opponents, the Chicago Blackhawks, faced their Alberta rivals.
-
John de Ruiter makes first court appearance; book author says women in Oasis have been 'traumatized'
The self-proclaimed spiritual leader accused of sexually assaulting four of his female followers between 2017 and 2020 made his first court appearance in Edmonton.
Toronto
-
$3.85M 'opulent McMansion' sits on the market in Toronto as longtime tenants displaced
The transformation of a house in downtown Toronto – from a multi-unit with below market rent to a luxury single-family home – is not an anomaly. But rather, housing and legal experts say it is emblematic of why a housing crisis continues to grip the city.
-
Man allegedly assaults TTC streetcar riders in downtown Toronto
A man allegedly assaulted riders on a TTC streetcar in downtown Toronto on Saturday, according to Toronto police.
-
Ontarians can get money back with these personal income tax credits
While the deadline to file your taxes is months away, there are some personal tax credits Ontarians may qualify for that require some time pilfering through receipts to get them.
Ottawa
-
Increased police presence in downtown Ottawa as hundreds of people mark 'Freedom Convoy' anniversary
Hundreds of people gathered on Wellington Street and on Parliament Hill to mark the one-year anniversary of the arrival of the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration, as a visible police presence kept an eye on downtown Ottawa.
-
Ottawa weather: More snow on the way
More snow is on the way this weekend, as city crews continue to clean up the nearly 30 cm that has fallen since Wednesday.
-
Protective barriers credited for drop in serious assaults against OC Transpo drivers
Statistics provided to CTV News Ottawa show there were 34 bus driver assaults in the first nine months of 2022, and 38 assaults in 2021.
Vancouver
-
B.C. First Nations face complex, stressful choice: should school sites be excavated?
The chief of the Williams Lake First Nation says he would support excavating possible unmarked graves at the site of the former St. Joseph's Mission residential school if that's what elders and the community decide is best.
-
'This is too much': B.C. mom records police handcuffing 12-year-old in hospital
A review has been launched after police officers were recorded restraining a handcuffed Indigenous child on the floor of a Vancouver hospital – an incident the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs has denounced as "horrendous."
-
B.C. distillery first in Canada to join prestigious Scotch Malt Whisky Society
A distillery on Vancouver Island is the first ever in Canada to be welcomed into the Scotch Malt Whisky Society.
Montreal
-
Woman seriously injured in Lachine stabbing; man arrested
A woman was stabbed and seriously injured in Montreal's Lachine borough Saturday morning. A male suspect in his 40s has been arrested. Police could not confirm the relationship between the victim and suspect.
-
One of Canada's 'most wanted' arrested in Mexico for alleged pimping and sexual offences
A Laval, Que. man considered one of Canada's most wanted criminals has been arrested in Mexico on allegations of pimping and serious sexual offences. A Canada-wide warrant was for Blake Charbonneau's arrest last year, with a reward of up to $50,000 offered last year for information that could lead to his capture.
-
'The sorrow doesn't go away:' Commemoration for victims of Quebec City mosque shooting
On Jan. 29, 2017, six men were killed and five others injured shortly after evening prayer at the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre. Montrealers gathered Friday to commemorate the victims and call for action amid a rise in hate crimes.
Vancouver Island
-
Plush monkey inspires Olympic swimmer to write children's book
Before we can appreciate the important role a plush toy named Monkey Guy has played in Elaine Tanner’s life, we need go back to when people started calling her Mighty Mouse.
-
B.C. distillery first in Canada to join prestigious Scotch Malt Whisky Society
A distillery on Vancouver Island is the first ever in Canada to be welcomed into the Scotch Malt Whisky Society.
-
B.C. First Nations face complex, stressful choice: should school sites be excavated?
The chief of the Williams Lake First Nation says he would support excavating possible unmarked graves at the site of the former St. Joseph's Mission residential school if that's what elders and the community decide is best.
Atlantic
-
Halifax Thunderbirds honour Indigenous roots of lacrosse
The Halifax Thunderbirds hosted its annual Every Child Matters night Friday, which included a pre-game ceremony to draw attention to and honour the victims and survivors of Canada’s residential school system.
-
Two dead after single-vehicle crash in Pont-Landry, N.B.: RCMP
Two people from Tracadie, N.B., have died after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.
-
U.S. agents arrest 13 from Mexico and Vietnam trying to enter U.S. from New Brunswick
Border Patrol agents in Maine recently arrested 13 foreign nationals -- seven adults from Mexico and six from Vietnam -- for illegally entering the United States from two locations in western New Brunswick, U.S. officials say.
Northern Ontario
-
Protests planned this weekend in North Bay to mark the anniversary of the ‘Freedom Convoy’
Northern supporters of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ mark the anniversary of last winter's demonstrations across Canada by holding a gathering of their own this weekend in North Bay.
-
W5 EXCLUSIVE
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels. W5's documentary 'Narco Avocados' airs Saturday at 7 pm on CTV.
-
'Armed and dangerous' suspect may still be in North Bay, police say
Police in North Bay and Rama continue to seek the public’s assistance in locating an 'armed and dangerous' suspect wanted by police, who may still be in the North Bay.
Kitchener
-
-
Waterloo-Wellington under winter travel advisory
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Waterloo Region, Wellington County and Guelph.
-
First electric transit bus arrives in Guelph
The first electric bus has arrived in Guelph.