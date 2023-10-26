'A success': Regina e-scooter program ends for 2023, reports 165,000 km in rides

Riders on Neuron e-scooters in Regina travelled 165,000 kilometres since the service launched in early June.

The average trip in the Queen City was 2.9 kilometres in length and took 17 minutes, according the company.

“We are delighted by the uptake of our e-scooters in Regina. Already they have become an important part of the local transport network and are being embraced by a wide range of users,” Ankush Karwal, General Manager of Neuron Mobility in Canada said in a news release.

“As the first season comes to a close, we want to thank the City of Regina and our riders for their continued trust and support in making the program a success.”

According to a survey from the company – 54 per cent of the trips replaced a car journey. Neuron estimates the trips eliminated 14 tonnes of CO2.

“E-scooters are emissions-free and use significantly less energy than cars, while taking up a fraction of the space,” the release read.

The top reason for using the scooters were for leisure and recreation, exploring cafes, restaurants and the city (77 per cent), according to Neuron’s survey.

Running errands (25 per cent), commuting to work or study (24 per cent) and connecting with public transit (11 per cent) were other top reasons.

"We are thrilled that Regina’s residents and visitors have embraced our shared e-scooter program in its first season,” Mayor Sandra Master said in the release. “These e-scooters have not only opened up new opportunities for folks to commute and explore our city in a sustainable way, but have also made a significant contribution to our local economy.”

Each e-scooter is estimated to contribute $16,800 to Regina’s economy – totaling $4.2 million annually.

The newfound form of transportation in Regina is most popular among 16-24 year olds (30 per cent) and 25-34 year olds (30 per cent).

The service is least popular with riders aged 45-54 (13 per cent) and 55 and over (five per cent).

Regina’s e-scooter season officially ended on Oct. 25.