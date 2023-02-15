'A way of understanding': All Nations Hope highlights healing for Indigenous storytelling month

To celebrate Indigenous storytelling month in February, All Nations Hope hosted their winter gathering with traditional teachings and stories called "Sākihitowin – Stories From a Place of Love."

Oral teachings have always been deeply rooted in First Nation culture. Five storytellers from across the prairies came to Regina this week to participate.

They brought their knowledge and wisdom to the gathering, using teachings from creation to use in modern-day life.

Elder Betty McKenna said storytelling is one way of understanding.

“People have a different way of understanding. Every individual could have a different understanding of the stories,” she said.

The stories covered a variety of topics and issues. Some of the stories were told as a way of healing.

The Canadian Aboriginal AIDS Network (CAAN) said Indigenous people in Saskatchewan face higher rates of sexually transmitted diseases, addictions-related mental health issues, domestic violence, and the removal of children from families and homes.

“We can talk about these problems,” said CAAN’s CEO Okimaw Margaret Kisikaw Piyesis. “But we want to talk about the solutions and that’s going to bring life to people.”

“They have to come from community-based organizations, from communities,” she said. “Indigenous people have the solutions.”

CAAN is searching for those solutions to tackle the health and social conditions Indigenous people face in Canada.

“What exists within the institutions, systems and agencies that have been set up on this land to help people are not helping Indigenous people,” said Kisikaw Piyesis.

Wednesday’s teachings also focused on missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and two-spirit people.

They held a vigil in the evening to remember those lost and who are still missing.

The winter gathering will conclude Thursday with more presentations and stories.