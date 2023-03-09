Above-normal spring runoff expected for parts of central and southern Sask.

Above-normal spring runoff is expected for Regina and parts of southern and central Saskatchewan, according to the latest forecast from the provincial government.

“In the south, above-normal snowmelt runoff is expected in a band extending from Lloydminster east to the border, due to well above normal snowpack,” the province said in a news release.

Other than a small pocket in extreme southwestern Saskatchewan, below or well below normal runoff is expected for south central and southwestern Saskatchewan, also stretching into parts of southeastern Sask.

In northern Saskatchewan near-normal or below-normal runoff is expected.

Near-normal is also being forecasted for Saskatoon and areas west and south of the city.

The province said the current runoff forecast is based on conditions as of March 1.

“It is important to note that this forecast is based on conditions as of March 1. Above-normal snowfall over the next month could still produce near-normal runoff over areas where below or well below normal snowmelt runoff is expected, particularly if it melts quickly,” the province said.

The next runoff forecast is expected to be released on April 1.