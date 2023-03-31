Accused's mother testifies during second-degree murder trial
Warning: This story contains details some readers may find disturbing
Chelsea Whitby notified her mom every time her son, Emerson, got a bump or bruise.
But, Whitby could not explain to her why the 18-month-old wasn’t waking up the day he died.
“Chelsea always told me about any bonks and she would report it to Riley [Emerson’s father] as well,” Lisa Virtue, Whitby’s mother, said while testifying at the Court of King’s Bench on Friday.
Whitby, 27, is on trial for second-degree murder in Emerson’s death. He died from blunt force trauma to the head on June 10, 2020. Whitby has pleaded not guilty.
Whitby called her mom that morning after she found her son unresponsive in bed.
“I don’t know what’s wrong with Emerson. He just won’t wake up,” Virtue recalled Whitby telling her when she arrived at the family’s home.
The hours that followed were “total chaos,” Virtue said.
The grandmother did not see Emerson until they were at the hospital. She told the court “he looked awful” and “very different” from when she last saw him the night before.
He had marks on his forehead that she did not recall seeing before, Virtue testified.
Virtue went to check on Emerson the evening of June 9 after Whitby called to tell her the boy had vomited an unusual amount, she said. It was the second time the toddler had puked that day.
“She [Whitby] always followed my advice,” Virtue said.
“I always spent lots of time with them.”
Virtue testified she put him to bed and instructed Whitby to make a doctor’s appointment for the following day. The appointment was booked, but Emerson never made it there.
The court previously heard Virtue had custody of Emerson from May 27 to June 3, 2020, as a result of a safety plan implemented by the Ministry of Social Services. Social services got involved when Emerson’s father filed a report following an incident that left the toddler with two black eyes. Whitby was allowed to see her son during this time.
Emerson went back into Whitby’s care following June 3. However, Virtue had checked in on the boy at least once a day.
Virtue told court she was not concerned with Emerson’s condition during the week he stayed with her. However, she noted he no longer walked up and down the stairs like he used to.
The Crown prosecutor presented several photos and videos of Emerson to the courtroom. Virtue identified the causes for a number of marks and bruises on the boy in many of the images. She testified some bruises came from the way people picked him up and the way he slept on the beaded lanyard attached to his soother. Other marks were from Emerson falling out of the crib, falling off of the stairs and hitting his head on the coffee table, Virtue said.
Virtue said Emerson, whom she called her “pride and joy,” bruised very easily.
She started noticing more bruises and “finger marks” on Emerson after Whitby’s boyfriend’s daughters began spending time at the house.
“They carried him [Emerson] around like he was their baby doll,” she said.
Whitby was a nervous, protective and attentive mother to an adventurous, quick toddler, according to Virtue.
She said Whitby had grown into her parenting role in the latter part of Emerson’s life, becoming calm and relaxed as a mother in the months leading up to his death.
'AN AGGRESSIVE ACT TOWARDS EMERSON'
Patrick Earnshaw, Whitby’s ex-boyfriend, told court the mother appeared to get physical with her newborn son in the early days after his birth.
Earnshaw, who dated Whitby from October 2018 to August 2019, had been present for Emerson’s birth and was staying at Whitby’s home.
One night, the new mom was struggling to breastfeed and Emerson would not stop crying, he said.
“We were trying to calm him down,” Earnshaw said.
“She [Whitby] was crying, upset [and] frustrated.”
The room was dim, but Earnshaw told the court he saw Whitby set the baby on the bed and make a backhanded swat at Emerson.
“I understood that she’d been through a lot, but I saw it as an aggressive act towards Emerson,” Earnshaw said.
Earnshaw said the baby was “completely unharmed” and did not sustain any marks or injuries following the incident.
During cross-examination, Earnshaw told court this was the only incident that raised concerns about Whitby’s parenting.
“It’s stressful at times, but yes, she enjoyed being a mom,” he said, adding Whitby was a worrier who took Emerson to the doctor for every concern she had.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal minimum wage, taxes on alcohol: Here's what's changing in Canada April 1
The federal minimum wage is increasing from $15.55 per hour to $16.65, and taxes are going up on gas and alcohol nationwide starting April 1.
Akwesasne: Bodies of two more migrants found, bring total dead to eight
Police say the bodies of eight migrants have been retrieved from the waters off the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne, straddling the Canada - U.S. border. The people whose bodies were recovered Thursday and Friday consisted of two families of Romanian and Indian origins who were likely trying to enter the U.S. illegally, police said Friday.
Trudeau defends appointment of cabinet minister's sister-in-law as interim ethics commissioner
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the appointment of senior Liberal cabinet minister Dominic LeBlanc's sister-in-law as Canada's interim ethics commissioner.
Gwyneth Paltrow scores court win that means more than her $1 countersuit
Gwyneth Paltrow 's motivation to go to trial to fight a lawsuit accusing her of sending a fellow skier “absolutely flying” at a posh Utah ski resort in 2016 was about vindication. She got it when a jury found her not at fault in the collision, granting her exactly the $1 she sought in her countersuit
The Laundress issues new recall after carcinogen found in fabric conditioners
Luxury detergent brand The Laundress has announced another recall of its products after discovering a known carcinogen in its line of fabric conditioners.
WATCH | Dramatic rescue caught on video captures the moment a snowboarder was rescued from a snowy tree well
Dramatic video from a bodycam captures the moment a skier rescues a snowboarder buried upside down.
A 106-year-old from the Philippines is Vogue's oldest ever cover model
Vogue Philippines has revealed Apo Whang-Od as the cover star of its April issue, a move that makes the 106-year-old tattoo artist from the Philippines the oldest person ever to appear on the front of Vogue.
'Rust' set manager convicted in death of cinematographer
Dave Halls, first assistant director on Western "Rust, was sentenced on Friday for the on-set shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, marking the first conviction for the 2021 fatality which shook Hollywood.
Andrew Tate to leave Romanian jail, put under house arrest
Andrew Tate, the divisive internet personality who has spent months in a Romanian jail on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking, has won an appeal to replace his detention with house arrest, an official said Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. government offers pay bump for family doctors who work later hours
In an attempt to take pressure off hospital emergency rooms, the Saskatchewan government will offer a bump in pay for family doctors who work later hours.
-
Saskatoon police want to know where security cameras are
Police in Saskatoon are hoping to create a list of homes and businesses that have security cameras.
-
'Learn to live with this': Humboldt focuses on future 5 years after bus crash
Kevin Garinger says it feels like the passage of time is inexplicable. The five years since a deadly bus crash changed his city, his hockey team and his life sometimes feel like a lifetime. Other times it feels like yesterday.
Winnipeg
-
'Waking up to a really bad dream': Manitoba communities mourn four teenagers killed in crash
Multiple Manitoba communities are in mourning following the deaths of four teenagers in a car crash involving a semi-truck on Wednesday.
-
Zellers to open in Winnipeg next week
The wait is finally over for Winnipeggers who have been wanting to see Zellers make a return to the city.
-
'I don't feel right paying that money': Winnipeg man fighting phone bill exceeding $3,000
A Winnipeg parent is fighting to have his child's phone bill lowered after it was 10 times higher than normal.
Calgary
-
Motorcyclist killed in Macleod Trail crash
Emergency crews say a motorcyclist has died in a crash on Macleod Trail.
-
'Taking back' constituency associations: UCP MLA says he's excited to work with overhauled board
Despite two family members being voted off of his riding's board, the MLA for Innisfail-Sylvan Lake says he's looking forward to working with his new-look constituency association.
-
Calgary man killed in crash near High River, Alta.
Alberta RCMP are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 2A south of Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Smith vs. Notley: Here are the leaders' promises to the municipalities ahead of the May election
Municipal leaders from across the province heard a lot of promises during the Alberta Municipalities Association Leaders’ Caucus on Friday.
-
Teen charged in connection with 2 assaults in west Edmonton, including stabbing outside ETS bus
A teen has been charged in connection with a violent assault outside a bus in February and an additional assault in March.
-
Former Alberta cabinet minister cited by law society for alleged misconduct
A former Alberta cabinet minister has been cited by the province's law society for alleged professional misconduct.
Toronto
-
'The sweetest guy that I knew': Oshawa pawn shop employee gunned down outside store
Details are starting to emerge about the man fatally shot in the parking lot outside an Oshawa pawn shop late Thursday evening.
-
Ontario driver charged for driving too slow on Highway 401
An Ontario driver has been charged for driving too slow on Highway 401.
-
10-year-old boy dead after chain-reaction crash on QEW
A 10-year-old boy is dead following a chain-reaction crash on the QEW. The highway was closed for several hours as police worked to piece together exactly what happened.
Ottawa
-
Akwesasne: Bodies of two more migrants found, bring total dead to eight
Police say the bodies of eight migrants have been retrieved from the waters off the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne, straddling the Canada - U.S. border. The people whose bodies were recovered Thursday and Friday consisted of two families of Romanian and Indian origins who were likely trying to enter the U.S. illegally, police said Friday.
-
These are the top 10 intersections for red light camera tickets in Ottawa
King Edward Avenue is the red light district for Ottawa drivers, with three cameras on the busy road issuing thousands of tickets for running red lights last year.
-
Ontario minimum wage to increase to $16.55 per hour on Oct. 1
Ontario's minimum wage is set to rise to $16.55 an hour on Oct. 1.
Vancouver
-
Boat recovered, operator missing in Fraser Valley, RCMP say
Mounties in the Fraser Valley are asking the public for help locating a missing man last seen in a boat on the Harrison River Thursday evening.
-
Man charged after string of arsons in downtown Vancouver over one night: police
A man is facing multiple charges in connection with a series of fires that police say were deliberately set in Vancouver's downtown core earlier this week.
-
Vancouver to be home base for 'The Last of Us' season 2
After the first season of “The Last of Us” generated big buzz and an economic boom for Alberta, British Columbia may be next in line to host the production team.
Montreal
-
Akwesasne: Bodies of two more migrants found, bring total dead to eight
Police say the bodies of eight migrants have been retrieved from the waters off the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne, straddling the Canada - U.S. border. The people whose bodies were recovered Thursday and Friday consisted of two families of Romanian and Indian origins who were likely trying to enter the U.S. illegally, police said Friday.
-
Father of Old Montreal fire victim launches $22M lawsuit
A father of one of the seven victims of the deadly Old Montreal fire is suing Airbnb and the owner of the building that burned down for $22 million.
-
Hydro-Quebec: rates increase on Saturday, capped at 3%
Hydro-Québec annual indexation of its electricity rates will take effect this Saturday, capped at 3 per cent. The Crown corporation says that for residential customers, the monthly impact of the 3 per cent increase would be $2.28 for a five-and-a-half dwelling, $4.27 for a 111-square-metre home, $5.65 for a 158-square-metre home and $6.97 for a 207-square-metre home.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. musician and former pastor sentenced for sexual assault
A Vancouver Island musician and former church pastor will serve three months of house arrest, followed by 18 months of probation, after he was convicted of one count of sexual assault.
-
B.C. residents to pay more for hydro starting April 1
British Columbia residents will pay an average of $2 more per month for hydro power starting Saturday.
-
UVic hosts Trans history conference during Transgender Day of Visibility
The University of Victoria is playing host to the "Moving Trans History Forward" conference, which launched on March 30 and will run until April 2, coinciding with International Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31.
Atlantic
-
'Impervious to change': doubt, disappointment after initial RCMP response to inquiry recommendations
After the RCMP commissioner admitted he didn't read the Mass Casualty Commission’s final recommendations, family members of those killed in the April 2020 tragedy say they have doubts the force will change.
-
N.S. doctor denies alleged negligence in case of woman who died after long ER wait
A doctor named in a lawsuit after a Nova Scotia woman died in hospital following a long wait to see a physician has denied allegations from the family that he failed in his duties.
-
'Nova Scotians' sense of safety was rocked': RCMP failures dominate inquiry's final report into 2020 mass shooting
A long list of failures by Nova Scotia RCMP leadership and policing systems dominate the final report into Nova Scotia's April 2020 mass shooting.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man receives lifetime hunting ban, fined $5,000 for grouse stash
A northern Ontario man has been banned from licenced hunting and fined $5,000 after pleading guilty to having more than six times the legal limit of grouse and obstructing conservation officers.
-
‘Nobody wants this’: Opposition grows to renaming Chippewa Secondary School
The plan to rename a North Bay high school is receiving tons of backlash online and has sparked outrage from some school alumni and the community.
-
Six arrested, 2.7 kilos cocaine seized in massive drug bust in Sudbury, GTA
Ontario's guns and gangs team says with the help of police in Sudbury and Durham, it has disrupted a large drug trafficking operation, seizing 2.7 kilograms of cocaine and arresting six.
Kitchener
-
Family of Beau Baker 'deeply concerned' after inquest jury rules his death a suicide
The inquest jury found that Beau Baker, 20, died by suicide with the cause of death being a gunshot wound in the torso.
-
Packing up Portraits of Honour: Cambridge memorial on the move
A Cambridge memorial that pays tribute to Canada’s fallen soldiers is on the move.
-
Planned growth at YKF this summer not possible after four planes repossessed: Flair
Flair Airlines says the seizure of four of its aircraft earlier this month means it won’t be able to increase the number of passengers travelling through Region of Waterloo International Airport (YKF) this spring and summer as planned.