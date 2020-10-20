REGINA -- Advance voting opened Tuesday morning for the Saskatchewan general election.

Election Day is Oct. 26.

If you do not know where to vote in the upcoming Saskatchewan general election, click here for more information.

Voter information cards indicate recommended advance voting locations based on constituency.

Advance polls are open for five days, from Oct. 20 to Oct. 24. Polls are open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Elections Saskatchewan recommends the use of advance voting in the slower afternoon hours, as a way to remain physically distant.

Voters are reminded to bring identification and a mask.

Applications for mail-in ballots were closed on Oct. 15.