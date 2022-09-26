AFN chief says it could take 'decades' for James Smith Cree Nation to heal

Assembly of First Nations Chief RoseAnne Archibald visited James Smith Cree Nation (JSCN) on Sunday.

“It's really important that the community knows that people care about them,” said Archibald.

It’s been three weeks since the stabbings on the First Nation and in Weldon, Sask. that left 10 people dead and 18 others injured. Both suspects are dead.

During her time on JSCN, Archibald met with band council members, visited the area where victims' funerals were held, participated in a sweat lodge and also spoke to one of the people injured in the stabbings.

“The atmosphere, it's still very sombre. People still are grieving,” she said. “So many people were killed and injured in this community and it could take decades really to heal.”

On Monday, she met with JSCN Chief Wally Burns and other leaders during a breakfast in Prince Albert.

Burns and Archibald discussed what the JSCN band has been “fighting for” for the last two weeks.

“New resources for holistics, a lot of it in the mental health area. Housing is a big concern in our community,” said Chief Wally Burns.

The two groups spent a lot of time discussing mental health – addictions, awareness, funding and “how can we better our community with more resources."

Archibald wants to see a long-term commitment from the provincial and federal governments. During her visit, she says she was constantly told about the level of addictions and drugs that many feel are infiltrating the community.

“I know that there have been some initial commitments, but for example, they do need a treatment center,” Archibald said. “They need those mental health supports, they need supports around addictions.”

According to Burns, Canada's Governor General is expected to visit the band in the next few days.

Archibald departs for Ottawa on Tuesday before returning to Saskatchewan on Wednesday.

On Thursday, she’ll participate in an event at Mosaic Stadium in Rergina ahead of National Truth and Reconciliation Day.

With files from Lisa Risom.