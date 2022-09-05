After 'relentless' overnight search, suspects in stabbings that left 10 dead in Sask. still at large

Two suspects in a string of stabbings that left 10 dead and 15 hospitalized were still at large Monday morning after a "relentless" search overnight, according to Regina's police chief.

"We've got a fresh set of investigators and shifts coming in today that will take over this investigation," Regina Police Service Chief Evan Bray said in a Twitter video posted around 7:30 a.m. CST.

"We will not stop this investigation until we have those two safely in custody."

The hunt for Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, began early Sunday morning following multiple reports of stabbings on the James Smith Cree Nation — about 200 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

Damien is described as five feet, seven inches tall, weighing 155 pounds. Myles is just over six feet tall, weighing 240 pounds, according to police.

Police believe the men were spotted in Regina just before noon. They were last known to be travelling in a black Nissan Rogue with the Saskatchewan licence plate 119 MPI.

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Blackmore said they are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

While some of the attacks appear to have been targeted, others may have been random, according to RCMP

A dangerous persons alert that began in Saskatchewan on Sunday was later extended to include neighbouring Alberta and Manitoba.

At least one attack occurred in the village of Weldon, Sask., located roughly 30 kilometres southwest of the First Nation. Residents there told CTV News a man in his 80's had been killed.

At 10:30 a.m. CST, RCMP are expected to provide an update on the search for the two men.

--This is a developing story. More details to come.