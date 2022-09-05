After 'relentless' overnight search, suspects in stabbings that left 10 dead in Sask. still at large
Two suspects in a string of stabbings that left 10 dead and 15 hospitalized were still at large Monday morning after a "relentless" search overnight, according to Regina's police chief.
"We've got a fresh set of investigators and shifts coming in today that will take over this investigation," Regina Police Service Chief Evan Bray said in a Twitter video posted around 7:30 a.m. CST.
"We will not stop this investigation until we have those two safely in custody."
The hunt for Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, began early Sunday morning following multiple reports of stabbings on the James Smith Cree Nation — about 200 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.
Damien is described as five feet, seven inches tall, weighing 155 pounds. Myles is just over six feet tall, weighing 240 pounds, according to police.
Police believe the men were spotted in Regina just before noon. They were last known to be travelling in a black Nissan Rogue with the Saskatchewan licence plate 119 MPI.
RCMP Assistant Commissioner Blackmore said they are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
While some of the attacks appear to have been targeted, others may have been random, according to RCMP
A dangerous persons alert that began in Saskatchewan on Sunday was later extended to include neighbouring Alberta and Manitoba.
At least one attack occurred in the village of Weldon, Sask., located roughly 30 kilometres southwest of the First Nation. Residents there told CTV News a man in his 80's had been killed.
At 10:30 a.m. CST, RCMP are expected to provide an update on the search for the two men.
--This is a developing story. More details to come.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
After 'relentless' overnight search, suspects in stabbings that left 10 dead in Sask. still at large
Two suspects in a string of stabbings that left 10 dead and 15 hospitalized were still at large Monday morning after a 'relentless' search overnight, according to Regina's police chief.
Timeline of the police response to stabbings in Saskatchewan that killed at least 10
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 15 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here's a timeline of the police response
Reaction to stabbing rampage at First Nation, village in Saskatchewan
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 15 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here is some of the reaction.
Parents struggling with inflation: 'I left that $25 backpack for my preschooler at the checkout.'
Just 36 per cent of American parents said they would be able to pay for everything their kids need this school year, according to Morning Consult's annual back-to-school shopping report.
Invasive insect discovered in southern Ontario could pose risk for hemlock trees
Researchers have discovered an invasive insect infestation near Cobourg, Ont., which they say could have a detrimental effect on hemlock trees essential to their ecosystems and used in certain wood products.
Liz Truss vows tax cuts after winning vote to be next British prime minister
Liz Truss has been elected as the Conservative Party's new leader, the party announced Monday, and she will take office Tuesday as Britain's new prime minister to steer the country through an acute cost-of-living crisis.
Health-care labour shortage a long time coming, requires shift to team-based care
Nearly two and a half years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the staffing conundrum initially driven by high infection rates has evolved into an acute labour challenge.
Iqaluit water issues a matter of Arctic security, Nunavut MP Lori Idlout says
Nunavut's capital was able to avert a water-shortage crisis last week, but the member of Parliament for the territory says infrastructure in the North is an issue of Arctic security.
Ukraine says nuclear plant offline after Russian shelling
Europe's largest nuclear plant was knocked off Ukraine's electricity grid Monday after a fire caused by Russian shelling brought down its last transmission line, the facility's operator said.
Saskatoon
-
After 'relentless' overnight search, suspects in stabbings that left 10 dead in Sask. still at large
Two suspects in a string of stabbings that left 10 dead and 15 hospitalized were still at large Monday morning after a 'relentless' search overnight, according to Regina's police chief.
-
Sask. RCMP say suspects still at large after 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings
Ten people are dead and another 15 are in hospital following multiple stabbings in multiple locations, according to Saskatchewan RCMP. The attacks occurred on James Smith Cree Nation and in the community of Weldon. As of Sunday afternoon, police were investigating 13 separate crime scenes in relation to the attacks.
-
Timeline of the police response to stabbings in Saskatchewan that killed at least 10
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 15 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here's a timeline of the police response
Winnipeg
-
Sask. RCMP say suspects still at large after 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings
Ten people are dead and another 15 are in hospital following multiple stabbings in multiple locations, according to Saskatchewan RCMP. The attacks occurred on James Smith Cree Nation and in the community of Weldon. As of Sunday afternoon, police were investigating 13 separate crime scenes in relation to the attacks.
-
Late field goal lifts Blue Bombers to win over Roughriders at Labour Day Classic
A 55-yard field goal by Marc Liegghio lifted the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to a 20-18 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium.
-
'It was not me': Winnipeg man says package picked up by thief
A Winnipeg man is voicing his concerns after a major purchase went missing.
Calgary
-
Sask. RCMP say suspects still at large after 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings
Ten people are dead and another 15 are in hospital following multiple stabbings in multiple locations, according to Saskatchewan RCMP. The attacks occurred on James Smith Cree Nation and in the community of Weldon. As of Sunday afternoon, police were investigating 13 separate crime scenes in relation to the attacks.
-
2 homes destroyed, 2 damaged in Okotoks fire
Firefighters in Okotoks battled a fire for nearly three hours Sunday evening that impacted four homes.
-
Stampeders looking for redemption against Elks in Labour Day Classic
Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday's game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks.
Edmonton
-
Power lines supplying Jasper, Alta. being assessed after wildfire damage
The Municipality of Jasper in Alberta's Rocky Mountains temporarily lost power Sunday evening after a massive wildfire impacted transmission lines.
-
Sask. RCMP say suspects still at large after 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings
Ten people are dead and another 15 are in hospital following multiple stabbings in multiple locations, according to Saskatchewan RCMP. The attacks occurred on James Smith Cree Nation and in the community of Weldon. As of Sunday afternoon, police were investigating 13 separate crime scenes in relation to the attacks.
-
Man found unresponsive in northeast Edmonton pool
A man was rushed to hospital in critical condition Sunday afternoon after he had been located in a pool in northeast Edmonton.
Toronto
-
Man dead after hit-and-run at Yonge and College
A man believed to be in his 40s has died after being struck by a driver who fled the scene at a busy downtown intersection in the early hours Monday.
-
Sask. RCMP say suspects still at large after 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings
Ten people are dead and another 15 are in hospital following multiple stabbings in multiple locations, according to Saskatchewan RCMP. The attacks occurred on James Smith Cree Nation and in the community of Weldon. As of Sunday afternoon, police were investigating 13 separate crime scenes in relation to the attacks.
-
Driver dead after collision on Hwy. 401 in Toronto
A female driver has died following a morning collision on Highway 401 in Toronto.
Ottawa
-
No injuries reported in four long weekend fires
Ottawa firefighters were kept busy Sunday and overnight with fires this long weekend.
-
More students get back to school Tuesday and masks are optional
When the school bell rings Tuesday, tens of thousands of students in the capital will make their grand return to the classroom.
-
Sask. RCMP say suspects still at large after 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings
Ten people are dead and another 15 are in hospital following multiple stabbings in multiple locations, according to Saskatchewan RCMP. The attacks occurred on James Smith Cree Nation and in the community of Weldon. As of Sunday afternoon, police were investigating 13 separate crime scenes in relation to the attacks.
Vancouver
-
2 men wanted Canada-wide after they didn't return to B.C. psychiatric hospital: RCMP
Mounties are looking for two men who were reported overdue in a 20-minute timeframe at a B.C. forensic psychiatric hospital Sunday.
-
1 dead, 9 missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound
One person was killed and nine people remained missing, including a child, after a floatplane crashed Sunday afternoon in Puget Sound in Washington state, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
-
YVR experiences busiest Labour Day weekend since start of pandemic
It was a busy day at Vancouver International Airport on Sunday, causing some frustration among travellers.
Montreal
-
Quebec Liberals target Sainte-Rose, Soulanges and Huntingdon
The Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) wants to win back the ridings of Sainte-Rose, in Laval, Huntingdon, in Montérégie, and Soulanges, in the Suroît, which the party lost in the 2018 elections.
-
Quebec's party leaders spread out around the province on Labour Day
Quebec's main party leaders are spreading out around the province this Labour Day, after a Sunday spent campaigning in the Greater Montreal Area.
-
Quebec election 2022: Q&A with Coalition Avenir Quebec leader Francois Legault
Francois Legault, the premier and leader of the Coalition Avenir Quebec, isn't shy when it comes to sharing his political views.
Vancouver Island
-
Orcas 'swimming right past' Victoria Inner Harbour delight onlookers
A family of Bigg's killer whales, or transient orcas, were spotted swimming in the Victoria Inner Harbour Friday morning. The pod of five orcas came into the harbor around 10 a.m., delighting onlookers and causing boats in the harbour to come to a standstill. A video of the orcas was captured by Orca Spirit Adventures, a whale watching company based out of Victoria.
-
Victoria school board apologizes 100 years after Chinese segregation policy
The Greater Victoria School Board has issued an apology to Chinese Canadians some 100 years after the school board decided to segregate young Chinese students in the public school system.
-
Sask. RCMP say suspects still at large after 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings
Ten people are dead and another 15 are in hospital following multiple stabbings in multiple locations, according to Saskatchewan RCMP. The attacks occurred on James Smith Cree Nation and in the community of Weldon. As of Sunday afternoon, police were investigating 13 separate crime scenes in relation to the attacks.
Atlantic
-
Popular N.S. battle rapper identified as victim in fatal Halifax stabbing
Halifax Regional Police has identified the victim as 36-year-old Patrick Wayne Stay and ruled his death a homicide.
-
Ferry rides between P.E.I and N.S. cancelled due to steering issues that halted ship
The ferry operator cancelled the five remaining trips for the day between the two provinces on the MV Confederation, as well as the ship's first scheduled trip Monday morning.
-
Some Maritimers want to avoid a carbon tax, others want rebate to help those on low-incomes
While the idea has caused controversy for some, others, like the Ecology Action Centre’s Thomas Arnason McNeil, believe Nova Scotia should implement a carbon tax and use the rebate to help those on low-incomes bridge the affordability gap.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Fatal boat crash in northern Ontario kills one
One person has died after two boats collided on a northern Ontario lake Sunday night, police say.
-
Sask. RCMP say suspects still at large after 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings
Ten people are dead and another 15 are in hospital following multiple stabbings in multiple locations, according to Saskatchewan RCMP. The attacks occurred on James Smith Cree Nation and in the community of Weldon. As of Sunday afternoon, police were investigating 13 separate crime scenes in relation to the attacks.
-
Timeline of the police response to stabbings in Saskatchewan that killed at least 10
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 15 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here's a timeline of the police response
Kitchener
-
'This is a concern': Most Waterloo Region children not fully vaccinated ahead of return to school
As young learners get ready to go back to school with most pandemic restrictions lifted, the majority of their classmates in Waterloo Region will not be fully vaccinated.
-
Sask. RCMP say suspects still at large after 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings
Ten people are dead and another 15 are in hospital following multiple stabbings in multiple locations, according to Saskatchewan RCMP. The attacks occurred on James Smith Cree Nation and in the community of Weldon. As of Sunday afternoon, police were investigating 13 separate crime scenes in relation to the attacks.
-
Timeline of the police response to stabbings in Saskatchewan that killed at least 10
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 15 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here's a timeline of the police response