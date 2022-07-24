'All the beautiful weirdos': Moose Jaw gamers expo focuses on openness and inclusivity

It all started with four guys, sitting in a basement in Moose Jaw, all looking to share their love of one singular thing — gaming.

Jess Hallsworth is one of those original four founders of the Moose Jaw gamers group, who started the Gaming Expo (GAX) 16 years ago. It’s now become Saskatchewan’s longest running gaming expo, which also has a fundraising component.

Each year, organizers pick a charity, where all of its profits from the three-day expo are sent.

This year it’s Creative Kids Saskatchewan, which allows children the ability to explore their creative sides.

“Not only have you come and had a good time, you’re helping kids get out there and hone those artistic skills,” said Hallsworth.

This event welcomes hundreds to Moose Jaw each year, and it holds a special place in the heart of Vice President Talon Regent.

Regent is a lawyer in the community, but when he first moved to the city less than 10 years ago, he didn’t know anyone. Then, it was a quick Google search that led him to GAX.

“(I searched), ‘What can you do in Moose Jaw?,’ and I found the gamers. I attended my first gamers event seven years ago, and I’ve been back every single year and I’m now the Vice President,” Regent explained.

“I fell in love with it immediately, and I am deeply honoured to be part of the gamers charity now.”

Regent is not alone, many of the returnees make the trip to both of its expos, one in the third week of July and the other in February.

“It’s really great that we’re able to bring this event in, so you can meet all the beautiful weirdos in your community. All the people who like the same things that you’re into and you can meet all kids of new people like that. It’s the wonderful island of broken toys right here in the Jaw,” said annual expo-goer, Matt Valgardson.

From cards to consoles, to role playing games like Dungeons and Dragons and virtual reality, the expo brings in gamers from all across Saskatchewan, and beyond, for years to come.